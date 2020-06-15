Finally! Restaurants Are Open for Outdoor Dining

PARSIPPANY — On June 3, Governor Phil Murphy issued Executive Order 150 which permits restaurants, bars, and other food or beverage establishments to provide in-person service at designated outdoor areas (“Outdoor Dining Area”) for food and/or beverage consumption (“Outdoor Dining”) subject to certain conditions effective Monday, June 15. (Click here to download Executive Order 150). Indoor dining has yet to be allowed, as the disease spreads more easily in confined spaces, according to Murphy. A week before the announcement, The New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association started the #OpenOutsideDining campaign, asking people to tweet, email, call and Instagram message Murphy and urge him to lift the ban on outdoor dining so restaurants could begin serving again.

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills allows Outdoor Dining in order to revitalize the local economy and help local businesses recover from the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parsippany-Troy Hills waived the $25 permit application fee during the State of Emergency and has expedited the permit process.

All Outdoor Dining Areas shall be open during the normal business hours of the establishment, but in no case shall open for business prior to 11:00 a.m. nor remain open for business after 11:00 p.m. No patrons are permitted to remain in the Outdoor Dining Area for any reason after 11:00 p.m. Parsippany Focus was told there will be exceptions to the rule, but the applicant must apply for a waiver. For example, IHOP, which opens up at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast can receive an exception to allow them to open for breakfast.

Limit seating to a maximum of eight customers per table and arrange seating to achieve a minimum distance of 6 feet between parties. It is highly suggested to call the restaurant and make a reservation.

For those food establishments looking to start outdoor dining, please contact Zoning Board Director Jennifer Vealey at (973) 263-4287 or jvealey@parsippany.net to start the process.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, with the cooperation of Parsippany Focus, has published a free WHAT’S OPEN for businesses to promote their business during these times. Many area restaurants list their hours, delivery services, and whether they have outdoor dining. To view WHAT’S OPEN, click here.

If you are a local business, click here to list your business.

Executive Order 150 further notes that municipalities are permitted to use their existing authority to allow food or beverage establishments to expand their footprint to outdoor areas, both within their property and among municipally-governed areas, including but not limited to sidewalks, streets, or parks.

Additionally, a special ruling by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will temporarily permit establishments with liquor licenses to expand their licensed premises into outdoor areas that are either contiguous or non-contiguous to their permanently licensed premises. Establishments may apply through the POSSE ABC Online Licensing system, and if approved will be issued a temporary permit effective on June 15 that will run until November 14, 2020. ABC will not take action on any application until it receives an endorsement or approval by the appropriate governing body officials, and it is the responsibility of the licensee to comply with local ordinances and site plan requirements.

Comments

Comments