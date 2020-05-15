PHHS 2020 Lip Dub: “50 years in the making”

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School has released its 2020 Lip Dub: an over 30-minute music video created by the students and faculty of Parsippany Hills High School. The Lip Dub was led by teachers Jessica Brosnan and Andy Nicholes, who served as the director and producer. Faculty groups worked together to create scenes that opened each decade with student groups then following up with their own pieces. The video highlights both the clubs and sports teams at the Hills, with seniors taking the lead as lip syncers in each section. The filming started in the fall, however, some of the students had to film at home because their groups didn’t get to do so before schools closed in March. The senior class’ dedication to this project is just another reason to admire the class of 2020.

Click Here to View Video.

The theme of this piece is “50 years in the making”, as this graduating class is the 50th class to graduate from the Hills. You’re taken on a journey through all of the decades the school has been open, both through music and opening sequences of the hit shows of those decades. The result is highly entertaining and representative of the true spirit of the Hills.

