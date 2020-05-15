Parsippany Teachers Make PPE Face Shields

PARSIPPANY — With great pride Parsippany teachers, Matt Lazzari and Joe Guartafierro, gave the first batch of PPE Face Shields to Jennifer Sikora of Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance and Martin Ellicott of Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad who accepted the shields on behalf of all Parsippany Squads.

Matt and Joe teamed up to make PPE Face Shields with our school’s 3-D printers to help our Parsippany squads who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The shields were made possible with a donation from the Love Like Ashley Foundation.

Comments

Comments