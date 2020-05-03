Murphy Suspends In-Person Requirements for Marriages and Receipt of Working Papers for Minors

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 135, suspending in-person requirements for receipt of a marriage license and marriage ceremonies, and for the receipt of working papers for minors.

“Our current public health emergency requires us to adjust our processes to protect public health and safety,” said Governor Murphy. “Even in uncertain times, we must allow important milestones, like marriages or youth seeking their first job, to move forward in a safe, efficient manner.”

Under the executive order, individuals may use videoconferencing technology for the licensing process and the marriage ceremony. The requirement that a marriage or civil union be solemnized in the physical presence of an officiant and two witnesses can be satisfied through the use of live audio-visual technology, provided certain conditions are met.

The order also suspends the 72-hour waiting period between the license application and issuance, extends the period that a license is valid from 30 to 90 days, and waives fees imposed for the issuance of a second marriage or civil union license if the original has expired.

Additionally, minors seeking to certify their working papers with a school designated official will be permitted to do so through videoconference. Individual school districts will craft procedures that satisfy the statutory requirements without requiring in-person contact.

The executive order permits both in-person marriage licensing and ceremonies and in-person certification of working papers to continue, subject to social distancing, where offices are open, and officials are available to oversee the processes.

The order will take effect on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Click here to download a copy of Executive Order No. 135.

Comments

Comments