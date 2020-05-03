Pennacchio: ‘Knucklehead’ Signs Are Indefensible

Senator Joe Pennacchio released the following statement after Governor Murphy Governor had “knucklehead” signs posted on state highways:

“I strongly condemn the flippant language the Governor has used in press conferences and on these signs. It is disrespectful to the citizens of New Jersey who have – and will continue to – make hard sacrifices to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.

“The sophomoric language is unbecoming of the Governor, and certainly not fair to the people of New Jersey. Webster defines a knucklehead as a ‘stupid person.’ Is that what you think of sacrificing New Jersey citizens? Really?”

