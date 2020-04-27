Passing of Former Chief of Investigations Joseph A. Devine

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Zelante, and Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker regretfully announce the passing of former Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Investigations, Joseph A. Devine. Chief Devine passed away yesterday at his residence in Chester.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy’s Class #198 and proud U.S. Army veteran of the Military Police Corps, Chief Devine began his law enforcement career at the Morris County Sheriff’s and the Morris County Prosecutor’s offices. He joined the Rockaway Township Police Department in 1981, and worked his way up through the ranks to become Chief of Police in July 1998. Chief Devine led the township police department until 2002 when he returned to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office to serve as Chief of Investigations under then Prosecutor Michael M. Rubbinaccio.

In 2006, Chief Devine retired from law enforcement to pursue a career in higher education. Chief Devine once served as an associate professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University, teaching graduate classes on homeland security, management, and leadership. He was also an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University.

Chief Devine held a Masters of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, a Masters in Administrative Science, an Educational Specialist Degree, and a Doctorate in Leadership and Management from Seton Hall University. He had presented lectures at several academic and professional conferences, including a leadership lecture about social and emotional intelligence on the USS Intrepid in 2014.

Prosecutor Knapp said “As the Township of Rockaway labor attorney, I worked extensively with Chief Devine for many years, beginning during his tenure as a captain and subsequently when he was promoted to Chief of Police. We continued to work together when he joined the MCPO as Chief of Investigations. Joe was also a student of mine in the graduate program at FDU for multiple courses. As a career law enforcement professional, Chief Devine served multiple agencies with honor, dedication to duty, and excellence. May he rest in peace.”

Chief Devine is survived by his three children, Conor, Sean, and Heather.

