Over 100 Staff Members at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital Tested Positive for COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital has reported to New Jersey Department of Health that 100 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition there were 45 patients testing positive; as well as five deaths.

Currently there are a total of 338 patients at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital.

Statewide Psychiatric Hospitals have a total of 1,251 patients, of that 152 patients tested positive as well as 386 staff members testing positive. There have been a total of nine patient deaths and five staff deaths related to COVID-19. The other hospitals include Ancora Psychiatric Center, Ann Klein Forensic Center, and Trenton Psychiatric Hospital.

Greystone has 450 beds in its state-of-the-art psychiatric hospital, plus another 60 beds in cottages on the grounds. Located in North Central New Jersey straddling the two townships of Morris Plains and Parsippany.

