Dennis Wilson Earns Albright College Presidential Scholarship

PARSIPPANY — Dennis Wilson has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pa. A senior in Parsippany Hills High School, Wilson is interested in studying Pre-Medical in college.

Albright College awards Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.

Founded in 1856, Albright College is a diverse community of learners cultivating integrity, curiosity, connection and resilience. The college’s flexible curriculum encourages students to combine and cross majors to create individualized academic programs. Close faculty mentorship and numerous experiential learning options create opportunities for Albright graduates to exceed their own expectations. Located in Reading, Pa., Albright enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.

