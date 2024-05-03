BMW Crashes After Losing Control on East Hanover Avenue

HANOVER — Ms. Nooria, 52, Parsippany, was traveling eastbound on East Hanover Avenue. At the intersection of East Hanover Avenue and Ridgedale Avenue, the vehicle made a left turn, entering Ridgedale Avenue’s right turn lane. Subsequently, her 2009 BMW 3 collided with the curbed median, leading to a loss of control. The vehicle veered over the curb and proceeded southbound on Ridgedale Avenue. After briefly swerving back onto Ridgedale Avenue, it crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a utility pole.

Aajco Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Ms. Nooria was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The accident was investigated by Hanover Township Officer Shane Hine. No charges were filed at the time of this report.