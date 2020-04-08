U.S. Marine Major Nick De Gregorio to Chair Veterans for Becchi

PARSIPPANY — The Becchi for Congress campaign is excited to announce that U.S. Marine Veteran Major Nick De Gregorio has joined the campaign to serve as the Chairman of Veterans For Becchi. The committee was formed with the joint goal of reaching out to local military personnel and families to learn and understand firsthand the problems and concerns our Veterans face, as well as, organizing support to elect Rosemary Becchi to Congress.

“We are honored that U.S. Marine Major Nick De Gregorio will serve as the Chairman of Veterans for Becchi. In just a short time, I have learned a great deal from Nick and his fellow Veterans in the 11th District and I am greatly appreciative of his support for my campaign. There is no question we have a lot of work to do to ensure Veterans have the access they have been promised to healthcare, education, and jobs. Taking care of those who put their lives on the line for our safety and freedom isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s a priority I will uphold in Congress,” said Rosemary Becchi.

“Rosemary Becchi is the voice our Veterans need in Washington,” said De Gregorio. “Veterans are not a mere campaign talking point to her. From the first moment I spoke with Rosemary, it was clear that her mission is to find solutions to the chronic problems our Veterans face every day. As a nine-year Marine Corps infantry officer with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, I know Rosemary is the person I want fighting for Veterans. Her intelligence, tenacity, and experience is sorely needed. It is an honor to work on behalf of Rosemary and the Becchi for Congress campaign.”

If you are a Veteran looking for more information about Rosemary Becchi or would like to join Veterans for Becchi, click here or email info@BecchiforCongress.com

