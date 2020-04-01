Italian American Police Society of NJ to Provide Hospital Personnel with Hot Meals

MORRIS COUNTY — During this unprecedented health care crisis, law enforcement officer members of the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey are on the front lines of danger on the street, behind bars, guarding transportation systems and in many other locations. The amazing heroes in this battle are the men and women working as nurses, doctors and medical personnel in hospitals.

The Italian American Police Society of New Jersey is working to support these brave caretakers. They are providing cooked hot meals for hospital personnel to give them strength and comfort. This endeavor also helps to support in a small way local businesses that are struggling to survive.

They invite you to visit click here to make a financial donation. All of these donations will be used to directly feed hospital personnel in areas needed in New Jersey. As always, they are proud to serve and protect New Jersey in various ways like this.

They have always appreciated the generosity of our friends and supporters and thank you in advance for your help.

They will all get through these challenging times. Please stay safe and use social distancing to end this sooner than later.

