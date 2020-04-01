Second Grader Draws Picture of Class to Cheer Up!

MORRIS COUNTY — Ethan Chen, second grader student in Hilldale Elementary School, Montville, drew a picture of his whole class. He wanted to share with all the kids and teachers in our state, to cheer up!

Ethan said “My dad and mom told me lots of news about COVID-19 in our state and I feel very sad. I can’t go to school for two weeks and I miss my lovely Miss Monks (she is my class teacher) and my friends so much! I really hope NO ONE get sick in my class and I really hope we can meet again soon.”

