Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Sexual Assault of a Child

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Jefferson Township Police Department Chief Sean Conrad announce that Richard Perry, 49, Oak Ridge, was sentenced on March 20 by the Honorable David H. Ironson, J.S.C. to eight years in New Jersey State Prison on two second degree Sexual Assault charges and four years New Jersey State Prison on a third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge.

Perry was the owner of Master Perry’s World Class Martial Arts, Union Avenue, Belleville. Its website listed the business as “permanently closed.”

Perry will also be required to register pursuant to Megan’s Law and was sentenced to Parole Supervision for Life. In addition to eight years New Jersey State Prison, Perry is subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA) and must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Perry was ordered to pay mandatory fines and penalties, and is to have no contact with the victim or victim’s family.

Perry was previously found guilty by a jury of two counts of second degree Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:14-2b, and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, in violation of N.J.S.A . 2C:24-4a(1).

The crimes occurred on October 2, 2016, when Mr. Perry had touched the niece of his fiancé on the breasts and vagina during a sleepover at his home. The then 11-year-old victim disclosed to her aunt immediately that Mr. Perry touched her and the aunt, in turn, contacted the police.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Jefferson Township Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit for their involvement in this investigation and prosecution. Prosecutor Knapp would specifically like to thank and recognize the prosecution team of Assistant Prosecutor Reema Sethi Kareer, Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Sparano, Detective Michael Bost, Detective Melissa Enslen, and Victim Advocate Amanda Holloway of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for their efforts in this case.

