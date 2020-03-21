Murphy Announces Mandatory Closure of All Municipal, County, and State Public Libraries

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting on a commitment to aggressively expand social distancing measures statewide, Governor Phil Murphy and Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the State Police, today announced an Administrative Order mandating the indefinite closure of all municipal, county, and State public libraries in addition to all libraries and computer labs at public and private colleges and universities.

“New Jersey will continue to be proactive in our approach to identify and enact measures to promote social distancing,” said Governor Murphy. “While many of these facilities are an important part of the fabric of our communities, it’s critical that we take this opportunity to slow the spread of coronavirus seriously.”

The order took effect at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Click here to read a copy of the Administrative Order.

