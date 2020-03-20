Montville Mayor Frank Cooney tested positive for COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY — In a press release from Montville Mayor Frank Cooney, he confirmed he tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, it is my duty to convey to you that I emphasize changing our behavior particularly at this time, because I have become the most recent confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community. Prior to have any confirmation, I quarantine myself to my home out of an abundance of caution for fear of spreading the virus to others. While I am currently experiencing only mild symptoms, I have followed by physician’s and the Montville Health Department’s instructions and will remain in self isolation doe the next 14 days,” said Montville Mayor Frank Cooney.

It is my moral obligation to let anyone know who I might have come into close contact with since Monday, March 16 and the Montville Health Department will be contacting you to provide you with guidance and instructions, and I ask you to be mindfully aware of their own current health status.

During the next 14 days, while I will be quarantined, I will be acting on your behalf, along with the Township Committee by telephone, email, etc.

“It is important to remind everyone that if you think this can’t happen to you, I thought the same thing, because I don’t travel internationally, and I took all the precautionary measures like washing my hands and disinfecting the things I touch and work with frequently, yet I still contracted it,” he said.

