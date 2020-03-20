Atlantic Health System Begins Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

MORRIS COUNTY — Morristown Memorial Hospital, part of Atlantic Health System has launched phase one of a drive through testing site. The test site opened with 33 appointments on Wednesday. There are 80 appointment slots available for Thursday, March 19.

The testing site is only accepting patients who meet the criteria for COVID testing through appointments made by Atlantic Medical Group physicians.

“We have been proactive in planning for the potential increase in volume in our Emergency Department,” said Trish O’Keefe, President, Morristown Medical Center. “As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are well-prepared to take all the necessary precautions to continue to best serve our community.”

Atlantic Health is looking to expand access to outpatient testing with all possible speed and began this effort with the opening of a testing location on the property of its corporate headquarters.

Experience gained throughout this initial phase of testing will create a blueprint Atlantic Health will use to broaden this service, said Karen Zatorski, spokesperson for Atlantic Health.

Atlantic Health recommends doing the following if you are sick:

Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms and can self-manage from the comfort of their own homes. The Centers for Disease Control recommends you seek medical advice if you develop symptoms, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread.

Call First Communicate travel history and symptoms before arriving at a doctor’s office or health care facility, enabling the provider to determine the best setting for you to receive care.

Consult Your Doctor From Home If your symptoms aren’t severe, speak with a physician from the safety of your home.

Stay Home, Separate Yourself Restrict activities outside the home and limit contact with other people and animals in your home to limit the spread of the virus.

Rest, Stay Hydrated The CDC recommends getting rest and staying hydrated to help manage your health at home.

Monitor Your Symptoms If your symptoms get worse, seek advice from a medical professional. For medical emergencies, call 911. Notify dispatch personnel if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

TRACK YOUR ORAL TEMPERATURE

Other Tips The CDC also recommends wearing a face mask, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning hands often, avoiding sharing personal household items, cleaning commonly touched surfaces and more.

Are you concerned you might have Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Call the hotline at Atlantic Health if you or a loved one is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or have had direct contact with someone who has a confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus. Please note that this line cannot provide direction or referrals for COVID-19 testing. Atlantic Health System is following specific CDC guidelines regarding patient testing.

The Nurse Screening Hotline at 1-862-260-3199 is available seven days a week from 7:00am to 7:00pm. A highly-trained Atlantic Health System nurse will answer your call, consult with you, and direct you to the resources you need.

The New Jersey Department of Health has a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222, where trained health care professionals are standing by to answer questions about COVID-19.

