Drugs, guns and $300K seized in Parsippany, Sparta, and Cliffside Park

PARSIPPANY — A 44-year-old Sparta resident is jailed after police say they seized cocaine, marijuana, firearms and thousands of dollars in drug proceeds from his home and place of business.

Samuel J. Rozynski, who at one time was a competitive motorcycle road racer, was arrested Wednesday by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office following a long-term investigation into drug distribution in Sussex, Morris and Bergen counties.

The investigation culminated on January 29, when law enforcement officers from multiple agencies executed three search warrants in Parsippany, Sparta and Cliffside Park, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 350 grams of cocaine, thirty-seven pounds of marijuana, numerous firearms, and over $300,000 in suspected drug distribution proceeds.

Samuel J. Rozynski was charged with one count of First-Degree Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute; one count of First-Degree Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; one count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances; one count of Second-Degree Money Laundering; three counts of Second-Degree Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of CDS Offenses; one count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine and Marijuana Within 1,000 Feet of School Property; one count of Third-Degree Possession of Cocaine; one count of Fourth-Degree Possession of Marijuana and count of Fourth-Degree Possession of Prohibited Weapons and Devices (large capacity ammunition magazines).

Since one of his homes is located roughly 840 feet from the Sussex County Charter School, he is also charged with third-degree possession of cocaine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of school property.

Rozynski is currently in custody at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.

In addition to Rozynski, Alona Goulbourne, 37 of Cliffside Park, was charged with one count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances and one count of Third-Degree Money Laundering.

Goulbourne is has been released on pretrial monitoring conditions.

Prosecutor Knapp said “The cooperation and coordination of investigative efforts by all involved agencies culminated in this very significant seizure of drugs and firearms. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to reduce the supply of illicit drugs.”

Prosecutor Knapp, Acting Chief Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller acknowledged the following agencies for their assistance and commitment to this long-term investigation: Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Hopatcong Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Cliffside Park Police Department, Little Falls Police Department, Sparta Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the New Jersey State Police.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Update: Earlier versions of this story stated Samuel J. Rozynsk was owner of Sound Waves. Additional research with State of New Jersey State Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services provides different information. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.

