Jessica Faber arrested for Shoplifting at Target

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers responded to Target for a reported shoplifter that was stopped by loss prevention staff, on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:41 p.m.

Upon their arrival, they spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer who advised them that Jessica Faber, 21, Parsippany, was observed placing numerous items into her purse at which time they detained her.

The Loss Prevention Officer advised the total value of the items was $82.31. During the investigation, Ms. Faber was also found to be in possession of marijuana. She was placed under arrest and transported back to police headquarters for processing.

Ms. Faber was charged with Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana, a Disorderly Persons offense and Shoplifting, a Disorderly Persons offense.

She was released on her own recognizance pending her court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

