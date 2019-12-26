IHOP raises over $1,000 for the Elvin Family

PARSIPPANY — IHOP, 792 Route 46, Parsippany, held a fundraising event for the Elvin family on Saturday, December 21 and raised over $1,000.

The Elvin’s home was destroyed when a structure fire was reported at a single-family home

located at 125 Allentown Road at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, December 5.

The family is currently living at a local hotel.

IHOP donated 15% of all sales it generated on Saturday, December 21.

If you are looking to donate to help the Elvin family, there is a GoFundMe account set up by Parsippany Hills High School Band Director Michael Iapicca. Click here to donate.

