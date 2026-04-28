Wall Automotive Expands to Parsippany: A Hometown Boy Comes Back to Serve His Community

PARSIPPANY — For Bryan Wall, opening Wall Automotive’s newest location in Parsippany isn’t just a business expansion — it’s a homecoming.

Wall, who grew up in Lake Parsippany and went through the township’s elementary, middle, and high school systems, has officially expanded his auto repair business to a new location in his hometown. Located at 1195 Littleton Road, the new shop sits with strong drive-by exposure between Brooklawn Middle School and Parsippany Hills High School. It marks the first official expansion under the Wall Automotive name in over a decade.

“There were a few different choices of where to expand, and this was a no-brainer,” Wall said. “Right in my hometown, nestled between Brooklawn and PHHS, and a location with great drive-by exposure. It will bring me great pride to serve this community, see some familiar faces, and make lots of new connections as well.”

Before founding his own business in 2012, Wall managed a successful shop right in Lake Parsippany for six years. While he has acquired a few commercial properties for auto repair over the years, the Parsippany location is the company’s first true expansion under the Wall Automotive banner — and he says he couldn’t be more excited.

Wall Automotive owner Bryan Wall (left) accepts a welcome plaque from Frank L. Cahill Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee, at the new Parsippany shop.

Customer Service Comes First

Wall founded Wall Automotive in 2012, and from day one, customer service has been at the heart of the operation — a discipline he says came naturally after years working in restaurants, grocery stores, a pharmacy, and now the automotive industry.

“Just like these industries, it is my job to deliver the best customer experience I can, each and every time,” Wall said.

While Wall admits he’s done a little less wrenching in recent years, the team has gradually grown — and he’s been hands-on training new hires in what he calls “my ways of not only fixing cars, but also delivering the best customer experience.” He still studies industry trends, takes technical courses and certification tests, and invests in the latest tools to keep up with rapidly evolving vehicle technology.

“I’m passionate about sharing my skills, and I feel I can make a bigger impact on the community by replicating what I call the ideal repair shop,” he said.

All Makes, All Models — Plus Specialty Services

Wall Automotive prides itself on being able to service and repair all makes and models, with a service menu that goes well beyond the average neighborhood garage. In fact, other shops frequently refer customers to Wall Automotive — or call them directly — for services like:

Module programming

Key duplicating and programming

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) calibrations

The Parsippany shop offers all of these specialty services, but it’s also debuting something brand new to the Wall Automotive menu: car detailing.

To launch this new offering, Wall has brought on board Pablo Perez — described by the owner as “a talented artist, a great family man, and yes, a professional detailer.”

A Crew of Five — and Hiring

The new Parsippany shop currently runs with a crew of five team members ready to serve customers. Wall says he’s always on the lookout for new talent, including technicians, service writers, and managers, to keep up with the shop’s growing demand.

“I prefer to hire locally, but the decision to hire has to come from the candidate’s experience, personality, and talent,” Wall said.

Local residents interested in joining the team are encouraged to reach out directly.

Getting the Word Out

In the weeks since opening, Wall and his team have been making the rounds throughout Parsippany — meeting people at the pumps, walking through local shopping centers and office buildings, and introducing themselves to neighbors both old and new.

“We’d love and appreciate any and all exposure we can get, as we are prepared to handle a high flow of business with our great staff,” Wall said.

His current outreach initiative? Setting up promotional breakfasts and lunches for local companies, churches, and offices throughout the township to spread the word.

A Community Investment

For a township that takes pride in its small businesses and homegrown success stories, Wall Automotive’s arrival is a fitting addition. Wall’s path — from Lake Parsippany kid, to Parsippany High School student, to managing a local shop, to building a successful business of his own, and now back home — is exactly the kind of full-circle story Parsippany loves to celebrate.

Local businesses, churches, or offices interested in scheduling a Wall Automotive promotional breakfast or lunch — or anyone looking to schedule service at the new Parsippany location — are encouraged to reach out to the shop directly.

Welcome home, Wall Automotive.