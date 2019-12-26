1 United MMA House celebrates Second Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — 1 United MMA House recently celebrated its Second Anniversary. Joining in the celebration with brothers Ibrahim and Yusuf Yoldas was Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill, Board Members Nicolas Limanov, Ildiko Peluso as well as many students, instructors and families.

1 United Mixed Martial Arts House aims to create a positive atmosphere for their clients by upholding the highest levels of integrity and character. They are here to help our clients reach their goals whether physical or mental. They strive to help every individual reach their highest potential and develop and grow as individuals. Their goal is to instill self-confidence, respect, honesty, discipline, and commitment in all of their clients whether they be children, teenagers or adults. By combining toughness of the mind and body through character development and physical stamina, their clients are able to excel in every aspect of their lives, making them happier and healthier people. 1 United Mixed Martial Arts House is Yusuf and Ibrahim’s way of giving back to the community and enjoining all of its members into a strong and fit family.

1 United MMA House is located at 96 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more information call (973) 917-3999 or click here.

1 United MMA House is a member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

Comments

Comments