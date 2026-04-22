Day Pitney Welcomes Grace Chun to Real Estate and Land Use Team

PARSIPPANY — Day Pitney LLP has welcomed Grace Chun as counsel, bolstering its Parsippany-based team of real estate and land use attorneys. The firm is located at 8 Sylvan Way.

According to the firm, Chun brings more than 16 years of experience advising clients on a wide range of litigation, land use, and real estate matters. Her addition enhances the firm’s ability to guide clients through complex development, zoning, and regulatory challenges, as Day Pitney continues to invest in strengthening its real estate platform and delivering sophisticated, solutions-oriented counsel to clients across the region and nationwide.

“Grace’s practice reflects the kind of multidimensional experience our clients increasingly need, including land use approvals, litigation strategy, and complex development matters,” said Craig Gianetti, co-chair of Day Pitney’s Real Estate, Environmental and Land Use business unit. “She brings a thoughtful, practical approach to navigating both the regulatory process and contested matters, and her addition further strengthens our capabilities across the firm’s national platform. We are excited to add her to our team.”

At Day Pitney, Chun concentrates her practice on land use, planning and zoning, and real estate matters. She regularly represents developers in obtaining land use approvals and permits for commercial, industrial, and mixed-use projects. She appears before zoning and planning boards throughout New Jersey, advising on complex development and redevelopment projects while navigating related regulatory requirements.

In addition, Chun has experience handling real property tax appeals, appearing before county boards of taxation and the Tax Court of New Jersey on behalf of residential and commercial taxpayers. She brings broad experience handling a wide range of civil and real estate-related disputes, including complex matters involving development, redevelopment, and contractual issues. Day Pitney noted that she has litigated cases through trial and appeal in both federal and state courts in New Jersey and New York, managing all phases of litigation.

Actively involved in both professional and community organizations, Chun is a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Penn Club of Metro New Jersey. She also serves on the board of trustees of Lake Arrowhead Community Inc., where she is recording secretary and easement chair.

Chun earned her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.