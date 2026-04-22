Planning Board Approves 178-Unit Toll Brothers Development at 4 Gatehall Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board approved a major residential development application submitted by Toll Brothers on Monday, April 20, paving the way for a 178-unit townhome community at 4 Gatehall Drive.

Conceptual rendering of the approved Toll Brothers townhome development at 4 Gatehall Drive, showing the layout of the 25-building, 178-unit residential community planned for the redevelopment area.

The project, located within the Township’s 4 Gatehall Drive Redevelopment Area (Block 175, Lot 52), received preliminary and final major site plan approval along with bulk variance and design waiver relief.

Plans call for the construction of 25 residential buildings, each containing between three and six townhome units. The development will include a total of 178 residences, consisting of 142 market-rate units and 36 affordable housing units, aligning with Parsippany’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan adopted in June 2025.

The market-rate component will feature 34 two-bedroom units and 108 three-bedroom units. The affordable housing portion includes six one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units.

Each home will include garage parking, with additional surface parking provided on-site. The development will also incorporate ADA-compliant features, stormwater management systems, lighting, and extensive landscaping improvements.

As part of the approval, the Planning Board granted variance relief for disturbance of critical slope areas, where proposed grading exceeded Township limits across several slope categories. A design waiver was also approved to permit a monument sign with a reduced setback from a street intersection.

Toll Brothers is a Fortune 500 company and one of the nation’s leading builders of luxury homes, founded in 1967 and headquartered in Pennsylvania. The publicly traded company operates in more than 60 markets across the United States and specializes in upscale residential communities, including single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums.

Known for its high-end construction and master-planned communities, Toll Brothers has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top homebuilders in the country, including being named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder by Fortune in 2026.

Township officials indicated the project supports Parsippany’s broader redevelopment strategy while helping meet state-mandated affordable housing obligations.

A construction timeline has not yet been announced.