Paradigm Marketing and Design Earns Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award for Outstanding Web Design

MORRIS COUNTY — Paradigm Marketing and Design recently received the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Silver Award from Summit International Awards for their innovative design of the DeTorres & DeGeorge Family Law website, www.danddfamilylaw.com. Of the more than 1,400 entries, only the top six percent were awarded the distinction.

The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award (MEA) recognizes organizations of all sizes for their ability to influence consumers’ knowledge, attitudes and beliefs through innovative and leading-edge creative work that uses strategy and results-based effectiveness practices.

“We are honored to be among the select few chosen for this prestigious award,” said Rachel Durkan, Founder & President, Paradigm Marketing and Design. “With a commitment to delivering website designs that are not only innovative and user-friendly, but also support clients’ strategic marketing goals, we look forward to a continued trajectory of success as we partner with customers to exceed their expectations.”

This is the second award Paradigm has received for their exemplary work on the DeTorres & DeGeorge Family Law website. Earlier this year, the agency earned the American Web Design Award by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) for their outstanding efforts in print and web design.

Paradigm is a full-service marketing and design agency. Together with their clients, the Paradigm team is focused on one objective: creating impactful initiatives that help achieve long-term growth. Providing excellence is one of the agency’s core values, and they take tremendous pride in the quality of the work they deliver. The agency’s cross-functional team approach ensures that they’re always working together to drive client success.

