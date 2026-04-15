Thursday, April 16, 2026
HomeBusiness NewsParsippany Pizza Challenge Set to Heat Up Local Scene
Business NewsLocal News

Parsippany Pizza Challenge Set to Heat Up Local Scene

Fredy showing his freshly cooked delicious pizza. Parsippany pizzeria are invited to participate
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2483

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Get ready to slice into some fun as the community comes together for the upcoming Parsippany Pizza Challenge, a delicious event celebrating local pizzerias, friendly competition, and community spirit.

Local pizza shops will go head-to-head, showcasing their best pies for the People’s Choice Award. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of pizzas and vote for their favorites.

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Parsippany Police Athletic League, where six local pizzerias will compete for top honors and community bragging rights.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the event will feature:

  • Family-friendly activities
  • Local vendors and community organizations
  • Opportunities to meet and support local business owners

Proceeds from the event will benefit local initiatives supporting youth and community programs.

Businesses interested in participating or sponsoring the event are encouraged to get involved. For more information or to participate, contact Frank Cahill at [email protected].

Additional details will be announced as the event approaches.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
15th Annual Run to Remember Brian 5K Returns to Parsippany
Next article
Driver Charged After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic in Parsippany Crash
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »