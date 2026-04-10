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ECLC of New Jersey Brings New Pride Center to Parsippany Community

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Parsippany continues to welcome organizations that make a meaningful impact, as ECLC of New Jersey officially opened its new Pride Center at 40 Baldwin Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials, community leaders, and supporters.


The opening marks an exciting milestone for ECLC of New Jersey, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism, Down syndrome, and other developmental disabilities. For more than 50 years, ECLC has provided education, residential services, and community-based programs that empower individuals to live fulfilling and independent lives.


The new Pride Center will serve as a hub for programs, resources, and opportunities designed to enhance life skills, promote independence, and encourage community engagement.


Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, joined by Pulkit Desai, were on hand to celebrate the occasion and officially welcome ECLC to the community.


“We are proud to welcome ECLC of New Jersey to Parsippany,” said Mayor Desai. “Their commitment to supporting individuals with special needs and providing opportunities for growth and independence makes a meaningful difference. We are grateful they chose Parsippany as their new home.”


The addition of ECLC of New Jersey reflects Parsippany’s ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and supportive community while continuing to attract organizations that make a lasting impact.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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