ECLC of New Jersey Brings New Pride Center to Parsippany Community

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany continues to welcome organizations that make a meaningful impact, as ECLC of New Jersey officially opened its new Pride Center at 40 Baldwin Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials, community leaders, and supporters.





The opening marks an exciting milestone for ECLC of New Jersey, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with autism, Down syndrome, and other developmental disabilities. For more than 50 years, ECLC has provided education, residential services, and community-based programs that empower individuals to live fulfilling and independent lives.





The new Pride Center will serve as a hub for programs, resources, and opportunities designed to enhance life skills, promote independence, and encourage community engagement.





Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, joined by Pulkit Desai, were on hand to celebrate the occasion and officially welcome ECLC to the community.





“We are proud to welcome ECLC of New Jersey to Parsippany,” said Mayor Desai. “Their commitment to supporting individuals with special needs and providing opportunities for growth and independence makes a meaningful difference. We are grateful they chose Parsippany as their new home.”





The addition of ECLC of New Jersey reflects Parsippany’s ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and supportive community while continuing to attract organizations that make a lasting impact.

