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Solabia Opens New North American R&D Laboratory and Customer Experience Center

Mayor Pulkit Desai joins representatives from Solabia to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new North American R&D Laboratory and Customer Experience Center at 2 Cranberry Road in Parsippany.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai joined business leaders, community members, and company representatives to celebrate the grand opening of Solabia’s new North American Research & Development Laboratory and Customer Experience Center on Friday, March 27.

Located at the company’s Parsippany headquarters, 2 Cranberry Road, the state-of-the-art facility highlights Solabia’s commitment to innovation, scientific advancement, and customer collaboration. The event featured tours of the laboratory, interactive demonstrations, and opportunities for attendees to engage with the company’s cutting-edge research and development initiatives.

“Welcome to Parsippany, and congratulations to Solabia USA on the grand opening of its North American R&D Laboratory and Customer Experience Center,” said Nick Rafanello, member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “Investments like this strengthen our local business community and further position Parsippany as a premier destination for innovation, growth, and long-term success.”

Mayor Desai praised Solabia’s continued investment in Parsippany, noting that projects like this strengthen the township’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth.

The new center is designed to enhance Solabia’s ability to develop advanced solutions while providing clients with a hands-on experience in exploring the company’s capabilities.

The grand opening marks another milestone in Parsippany’s ongoing efforts to attract and support forward-thinking businesses. Township officials and community leaders welcomed Solabia’s expansion and expressed optimism about the positive impact it will have on the local economy.

We wish Solabia continued success in Parsippany and beyond.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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