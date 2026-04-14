Solabia Opens New North American R&D Laboratory and Customer Experience Center

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai joined business leaders, community members, and company representatives to celebrate the grand opening of Solabia’s new North American Research & Development Laboratory and Customer Experience Center on Friday, March 27.

Located at the company’s Parsippany headquarters, 2 Cranberry Road, the state-of-the-art facility highlights Solabia’s commitment to innovation, scientific advancement, and customer collaboration. The event featured tours of the laboratory, interactive demonstrations, and opportunities for attendees to engage with the company’s cutting-edge research and development initiatives.

“Welcome to Parsippany, and congratulations to Solabia USA on the grand opening of its North American R&D Laboratory and Customer Experience Center,” said Nick Rafanello, member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “Investments like this strengthen our local business community and further position Parsippany as a premier destination for innovation, growth, and long-term success.”

Mayor Desai praised Solabia’s continued investment in Parsippany, noting that projects like this strengthen the township’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth.

The new center is designed to enhance Solabia’s ability to develop advanced solutions while providing clients with a hands-on experience in exploring the company’s capabilities.

The grand opening marks another milestone in Parsippany’s ongoing efforts to attract and support forward-thinking businesses. Township officials and community leaders welcomed Solabia’s expansion and expressed optimism about the positive impact it will have on the local economy.

We wish Solabia continued success in Parsippany and beyond.