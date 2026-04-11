Parsippany Data Scientist Earns Global Recognition in Artificial Intelligence

PARSIPPANY — A local technology professional is putting Parsippany on the international map, earning top honors for his contributions to the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence.

Abhijit Choudhary, a Parsippany resident and senior data scientist, has been named a global winner in the 2026 AI Excellence Awards, a prestigious program hosted by the Business Intelligence Group that attracts entries from organizations and professionals across more than a dozen countries.

The recognition reflects Choudhary’s continued impact in the AI space, where he focuses on building data-driven solutions that enhance decision-making and streamline complex operations for businesses at scale.

This latest achievement follows another major accolade in 2025, when Choudhary received a Stevie Award for Technology Innovation of the Year in Artificial Intelligence, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field.

In addition to his professional work, Choudhary has contributed to broader conversations about artificial intelligence through research and public speaking. He recently presented at Princeton University, sharing insights into how generative AI systems are structured and how they are being applied in practical, real-world environments.

A strong advocate for making artificial intelligence more approachable, Choudhary emphasizes translating complex technical concepts into language and applications that can be understood by business leaders and the general public alike.

He holds advanced degrees in analytics and computational sciences, including a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Mathematics and Computing from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.

As artificial intelligence continues to shape industries worldwide, professionals like Choudhary are demonstrating that innovation at the global level can start right here in Parsippany.