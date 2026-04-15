Coyne PR Named Finalist for PRSA Anvil Award as Mid-Sized Agency of the Year

PARSIPPANY — Coyne Public Relations, a leading independent public relations firm with offices in at 5 Wood Hollow Road and New York, has been named a finalist for the prestigious PRSA Anvil Awards in the Best Mid-Sized Agency (Revenue $20M–$75M) category.

The recognition comes for the agency’s submission, “Coyne PR at 35: Independence, Impact and the Future of PR,” highlighting its continued growth, innovation, and leadership in the communications industry.

Celebrating 35 years of independence, Coyne PR has built a strong reputation for creativity, strategic thinking, and delivering results-driven campaigns. Founded in 1991, the agency has grown from humble beginnings in a college dorm room into one of the nation’s top independent public relations firms, now employing more than 150 professionals and operating within a global network spanning 49 countries.

A key factor in the agency’s success has been its unique “one profit center” model and best-team approach, allowing Coyne PR to remain agile and collaborative while focusing on achieving the best outcomes for its clients.

“This recognition is a testament to the strength of our people, our culture and our independence,” said John Gogarty, President of Coyne PR. “For 35 years, we’ve believed that if we create the best place to work, we’ll attract the best talent, and that talent will deliver the best work for our clients.”

In addition to the agency’s recognition, Coyne PR client partner Edible was also named a finalist in the Most Effective Campaign on a Shoestring Budget ($5,000 or less) category for its campaign, “Sound the Alarm: How Edible Turned a TV Moment Into Cultural Buzz,” further demonstrating the firm’s ability to deliver impactful results across a variety of budgets.

Winners of the PRSA Anvil Awards—widely regarded as the “Oscars of the public relations profession”—will be announced at the annual ceremony on May 14 in New York City.

For more than 75 years, the Anvil Awards have recognized excellence in public relations, honoring the industry’s highest standards of performance and innovation.

Coyne PR continues to stand out as a leader in the evolving communications landscape, with more than 1,000 industry awards earned for its creative and strategic work on behalf of clients around the world.