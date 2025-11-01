Saturday, November 1, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Response to Mayor Barberio

Dear Editor:

I see that Mayor Barberio has responded in the Parsippany TAP to my exposing his lie about the town having a $8.5 million dollar deficit when he took office in 2022. HE ACTUALLY ADMITS THERE WAS NO DEFICIT, THERE WAS A SURPLUS! 

He goes on to say that the general fund surplus was only $1 million and most of the 2021 surplus was in the sewer and water utilities which he says are restricted funds that can not support the general fund. Maybe the mayor forgot that he repeatedly transferred millions of dollars from the water and sewer utilities to the general fund in his budgets over the last 4 years. These raids have been well documented and publicly criticized at many town council meetings.

The mayor also claims the 2021 budget was non-compliant with state law. Then why did the town council that Republicans controlled at the time with 3 out of 5 members approve it and why did the state accept it when it was submitted to them? 

The mayor also defended his PILOT corporate tax breaks to big developers. I have been clear, I am against these PILOTS.

I trust that voters will see through all this.

Sincerely,

Pulkit Desai

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
