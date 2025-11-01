Letter to the Editor: Response to Mayor Barberio

Dear Editor:

see that Mayor Barberio has responded in the Parsippany TAP to my exposing his lie about the town having a $8.5 million dollar deficit when he took office in 2022. HE ACTUALLY ADMITS THERE WAS NO DEFICIT, THERE WAS A SURPLUS!

He goes on to say that the general fund surplus was only $1 million and most of the 2021 surplus was in the sewer and water utilities which he says are restricted funds that can not support the general fund. Maybe the mayor forgot that he repeatedly transferred millions of dollars from the water and sewer utilities to the general fund in his budgets over the last 4 years. These raids have been well documented and publicly criticized at many town council meetings.

The mayor also claims the 2021 budget was non-compliant with state law. Then why did the town council that Republicans controlled at the time with 3 out of 5 members approve it and why did the state accept it when it was submitted to them?

The mayor also defended his PILOT corporate tax breaks to big developers. I have been clear, I am against these PILOTS.

I trust that voters will see through all this.

Sincerely,

Pulkit Desai