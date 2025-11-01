Parsippany High School Marching Band Shines at NJ State Competition

PARSIPPANY — Congratulations to the Parsippany High School Marching Band for earning an impressive second place at the New Jersey State Competition with a remarkable score of 86.2.

The band’s outstanding performance reflected months of dedication, precision, and teamwork, showcasing the true spirit of Parsippany pride. Under the leadership of their directors and staff, the Redhawks delivered a dynamic and powerful show that captured the attention of judges and audiences alike.

With their motto — Pride. Honor. Spirit. — the Parsippany High School Marching Band continues to represent their school and community with excellence.