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Letter to the Editor: Zoning Board Hears Continued Debate Over ICCC Apartment Proposal

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Dear Editor:

Another scintillating evening spent at the Parsippany Zoning Board Adjustment meeting listening to another riveting presentation by an “expert witness” in support of the construction by the Islamic Community Cultural Center of dozens of apartments in the midst of a residential neighborhood.

In an extraordinary and totally unbelievable act of doubling down on a dumb idea that was proved untenable at the last Zoning Board meeting, the attorney for the Islamic Community Cultural Center threw caution to the wind and reintroduced the cockamamie idea of constructing a car lift system to address the overflow parking issues that will be created by the construction of 28 apartments.

Abandoning the hapless architect who at the last Zoning Board Meeting couldn’t answer a single question about the proposed hydraulic car lift system (commonly found in New York City), the Center’s attorney turned to an employee of BendPak who as that dealer’s authorized lift installer was called upon to provide expert testimony. 

To his credit, he attempted to do so after the Zoning Board and the public were subjected to a glossy video which depicted happy homeowners showing off their luxury cars being hoisted up and down on BendPak car lifts. More an advertisement and a rather crass bid for business, than useful information the car lift presentation quickly crashed and after 2 hours of questions, it remained a question as to whether or not the proposed car lift solution would even fit under the proposed 3 story building.

As it turns out, the next Zoning Board meeting to consider the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s request for variances will be held on June 10. Mark it on your calendars, because if you need a lift there may not be any better show in town.     

Bob Crawford

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Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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