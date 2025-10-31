Parsippany Honors Officer Remo D’Alessandro for 21 Years of Dedicated Service

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio, Chief Richard Pantina, and members of the Parsippany Police Department held a Walkout Ceremony today honoring Patrolman Remo D’Alessandro #426, who is retiring after 21 years of distinguished service to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Ptl. D’Alessandro proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and is a Life Member of the Totowa Boro Volunteer Fire Department. His law enforcement career began in 2001 with the Paterson Police Department, where he worked in the Patrol Division, served as a Drill Instructor at the Paterson Police Academy, and assisted in the Ground Zero support efforts following the September 11 attacks.

In 2004, he transferred to the Parsippany Police Department, where he became a Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, Assault Rifle Instructor, and a member of the Tactical Response Unit.

Since 2013, Ptl. D’Alessandro has been part of the Support Services Section, serving as the Community Relations Officer, Training Coordinator, and Accreditation Manager, overseeing the hiring process for all department personnel.

Remo D’Alessandro eating a donut at a “Coffee with a Cop” community engagement program

Throughout his career, he implemented numerous community engagement programs, including the Citizen’s Police Academy and Coffee with a Cop. He also delivered educational presentations on Active Shooter preparedness, Crime Prevention, Scam and ID Theft Awareness, Distracted Driving, and Neighborhood Watch initiatives. In addition, he served as an instructor for the Junior Police Academy and Police Explorer’s Program, inspiring the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

Morris County Sheriff with Patrolman Remo D’Alessandro

Ptl. D’Alessandro’s exceptional service has been recognized with multiple honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Rotary Club’s Outstanding Law Enforcement Award, a Command Citation, two Life Saving Medals, two Unit Commendations, and the Marksmanship Award.

Congratulations to Ptl. Remo D’Alessandro on an outstanding career and thank you for your unwavering commitment to the Parsippany community. We wish you continued success and happiness in your retirement.