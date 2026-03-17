Wednesday, March 18, 2026
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Resident Criticizes Barberio’s Final Actions, Questions Neglia’s Future
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Resident Criticizes Barberio’s Final Actions, Questions Neglia’s Future

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
957

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Silence may be golden but it’s beginning to look a bit expensive given Mayor Barberio’s well documented antics in his last days in office. Perhaps, it’s no coincidence that former Business Administrator, Jamie Cryan. and Administrative Assistant to the Mayor, Ann Marie Ferrara, both deeply knowledgeable of the Mayor’s self-serving wheeling and dealing over the past four years, recently received sizeable pay outs from the Mayor. Appearances may be deceiving but where’s there’s smoke there’s usually ……

Even more disturbing is the breaking news that the ever-generous Mayor Barberio cooked up a real estate rental deal that benefited his former Council mouthpiece and attack puppy, Frank Neglia. Again, one has to wonder if Councilman Neglia’s eagerness to double cross his former Board of Education colleagues by supporting Barberio’s make believe audit of the Board or Mr. Neglia’s cowardice and willingness to betray the students and parents of Parsippany was driven by less than honorable reasons.

Who knows and perhaps we never will. But what we do know is that even though he may not know it, Mayor Barberio is gone. We also know that Frank Neglia who has expressed an interest in regaining his Council seat and then running for Mayor should not be entrusted with any public office ever again including sitting on the Economic Development Committee.          

Bob Crawford

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Frank Neglia Attempts to Challenge the Credibility of a Published Article
Next article
Barberio’s Final Days Raise New Questions as Second Watnong Gardens Lease Surfaces
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »