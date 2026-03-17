Letter to the Editor: Resident Criticizes Barberio’s Final Actions, Questions Neglia’s Future

Dear Editor:

Silence may be golden but it’s beginning to look a bit expensive given Mayor Barberio’s well documented antics in his last days in office. Perhaps, it’s no coincidence that former Business Administrator, Jamie Cryan. and Administrative Assistant to the Mayor, Ann Marie Ferrara, both deeply knowledgeable of the Mayor’s self-serving wheeling and dealing over the past four years, recently received sizeable pay outs from the Mayor. Appearances may be deceiving but where’s there’s smoke there’s usually ……

Even more disturbing is the breaking news that the ever-generous Mayor Barberio cooked up a real estate rental deal that benefited his former Council mouthpiece and attack puppy, Frank Neglia. Again, one has to wonder if Councilman Neglia’s eagerness to double cross his former Board of Education colleagues by supporting Barberio’s make believe audit of the Board or Mr. Neglia’s cowardice and willingness to betray the students and parents of Parsippany was driven by less than honorable reasons.

Who knows and perhaps we never will. But what we do know is that even though he may not know it, Mayor Barberio is gone. We also know that Frank Neglia who has expressed an interest in regaining his Council seat and then running for Mayor should not be entrusted with any public office ever again including sitting on the Economic Development Committee.

Bob Crawford