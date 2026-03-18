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Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Neglia Rebuts Critics, Highlights Longstanding Lease Practices in Parsippany

Letters to the Editor
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Dear Editor:

I am writing to address several misconceptions regarding the recent article, “Frank Neglia Attempts to Challenge the Credibility of a Published Article,” as well as a subsequent letter from former resident Bob Crawford.

To be clear: my intent was never to challenge the credibility of the reporting. Based on the limited information provided by the town at the time, the article was factual. But it did not contain all the facts. My objective was simply to ensure that all the facts were presented. It is unfortunate that innocent employees are being thrust into the limelight as collateral damage in a lingering political feud. It’s time for people to do the right thing. Stop the nonsense. We all know better and are one town.

The public deserves the full context regarding the issue:

  • A Standard Practice: Providing caretaker leases to town employees has been a standard practice for over 20 years, codified by Ordinance 2017-08 and Resolution 2020-158.-
  • Consistency:Prior to the current town employees being offered a lease another town employee lived there with the same exact lease for 20+ years maintaining the Facility.
  • Consistency: This is not an isolated incident. Currently, another employee serves as a caretaker at Craftsman Farms under an identical arrangement.
  • Parity: Two employees were offered these leases, not just the one originally mentioned

Regarding the letter from Bob Crawford: it is fascinating that a man who hasn’t lived in Parsippany for years remains so obsessed with its local politics. Perhaps his fixation stems from his own tumultuous history on the Board of Education—defined by sanctions and hostile behavior—or his failed bid for Council. Only Mr. Crawford knows for sure.

As for his “predictions” regarding my political future, I appreciate the interest! It sounds like he’s auditioning to be my campaign manager. Thanks, “Bobby,” but I haven’t made any decisions yet. I’ll be sure to keep your resume on file.

For 40 years, I have dedicated myself to volunteering for this community. The community I love. In my opinion, Mr. Crawford wouldn’t know the first thing about selfless service, as his only notable “contribution” was a failed tenure on the School Board of Education. Next time you feel the urge to attack, Bob, try to lead with facts rather than clouded vengeance. Parsippany is tired of your nonsense and arrogance.

Frank Neglia

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Letters to the Editor
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Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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