Letter to the Editor: Barberio Plays The Victim

Dear Editor:

After watching the Parsippany Mayorial Debate between Mayor Barberio and Mr. Desia it should be clear that all the mayor has to offer is his on going speech of playing the victim. He mentioned numerous times that there are presently twenty vacant commercial properties in Parsippany and that a twenty first property is in the making. The mayor then rolls out the same speech about how he has to do PILOTS to bring business into the town. I for one am tired of his droning on and on about how he is a victim of circumstance. To that I say HOGWASH! There have been companies moving into East Hanover, Morristown and Florham Park just to name a few local towns that have been able to attract businesses into their communities.



Logically you would think that with the amount of vacant buildings to choose from, Parsippany should

have been able to attract some of those businesses to our town. If you have twenty properties to choose from how can none of them have fit the needs of some of those companies. What did those towns do to attract those firms that Parsippany did not? Maybe they worked harder? Rather than play the victim role over and over again let’s see some results when it comes to encouraging corporate growth without giving away the store as the mayor has time and again.

The mayor also resorted to becoming combative during the debate often times going over his allotted time and the speaking over Mr Desia who was the epitome of proper decorum. As you well know at council meeting the time limit for speakers is enforced to the second., and yet the mayor chose not to abide by rules time and again.

We also had to listen to the mayor’s story about how he was born in Parsippany and how he loves the town. We have heard that mantra time and again. Please mayor try and come up with some new material. What Parsippany needs is fresh leadership with invigorated new thinking and not the same speech from the mayor playing the victim.

Rich Suarez