Monday, October 27, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Residents Urged to Vote for Leadership That Listens,...
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Residents Urged to Vote for Leadership That Listens, Not Bullies

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
619

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

November 4th’s Mayoral election is a week away and with it comes an extraordinary opportunity for Parsippany residents to take an active and critical role in determining the future of their hometown. How Parsippany residents choose to vote will determine if Parsippany remains mired in a recent past defined by sweetheart development deals, external political interference and a Town Hall known more for its bellicose bullying than its willingness to listen to and respond to residents’ concerns and needs. 

At issue in this election is the proper funding of Parsippany’s schools, the preservation of the unique neighborhoods that define Parsippany, the commitment from elected officials to make the effort to truly understand and respect the diverse communities that call Parsippany home and the make-up of a Town Council that is truly independent rather than merely a rubber stamp for a compromised Mayor and his back room handlers.        

Parsippany residents have a clear choice, and it should not be a choice defined by blind allegiance to a local political party.  It must be a choice that looks forward to the future rather than back to the past. With that in mind the best choice between the two Mayoral candidates could not be clearer.    

Please be sure to vote as your vote could make all the difference in the world.  

Bob Crawford

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Relay For Life Honored for 25 Years of Bringing People Together in Parsippany
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »