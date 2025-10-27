Letter to the Editor: Residents Urged to Vote for Leadership That Listens, Not Bullies

Dear Editor:

November 4th’s Mayoral election is a week away and with it comes an extraordinary opportunity for Parsippany residents to take an active and critical role in determining the future of their hometown. How Parsippany residents choose to vote will determine if Parsippany remains mired in a recent past defined by sweetheart development deals, external political interference and a Town Hall known more for its bellicose bullying than its willingness to listen to and respond to residents’ concerns and needs.

At issue in this election is the proper funding of Parsippany’s schools, the preservation of the unique neighborhoods that define Parsippany, the commitment from elected officials to make the effort to truly understand and respect the diverse communities that call Parsippany home and the make-up of a Town Council that is truly independent rather than merely a rubber stamp for a compromised Mayor and his back room handlers.

Parsippany residents have a clear choice, and it should not be a choice defined by blind allegiance to a local political party. It must be a choice that looks forward to the future rather than back to the past. With that in mind the best choice between the two Mayoral candidates could not be clearer.

Please be sure to vote as your vote could make all the difference in the world.

Bob Crawford