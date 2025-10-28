Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Local News

Drop-Off Locations Opening Soon for Operation Christmas Child

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 17 – 24. Nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will open across the country in November, and shoebox packers can find their local drop-off locations near Parsippany.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2025.

Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups! Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by CityState or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. Local drop-off locations and hours in Parsippany and Livingston, NJ are listed below:

Parsippany – New Apostolic Church

819 Edwards Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054

Monday, November 17: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 18: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 19: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 20: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, November 21: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 22: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 23: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday, November 24: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Livingston – The Crossing Church

222 Laurel Avenue
Livingston, NJ 07039

Monday, November 17: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Monday, November 17: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 18: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 19: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 20: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Friday, November 21: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 22: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 23: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Monday, November 24: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Monday, November 24: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

