Monday, October 27, 2025
Local News

Relay For Life Honored for 25 Years of Bringing People Together in Parsippany

Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Economic Development Committeeman Jigar Shah, Mayor James R. Barberio, Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, and Melissa Gargantiel, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, during the presentation of a special plaque recognizing the 25th Anniversary of Relay For Life being hosted in Parsippany.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
PARSIPPANY Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany–Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, had the honor of presenting a special plaque to Melissa Gargantiel, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of Relay For Life being hosted in Parsippany.

“For twenty-five years, Relay For Life has brought thousands of people to Parsippany—families, survivors, caregivers, and supporters—all coming together for one cause,” said Cahill. “Their presence not only strengthens our community spirit but also provides an incredible boost to our local businesses each year.”

Joining in the celebration were Mayor James R. Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and Economic Development Committeeman Jigar Shah, who each recognized the American Cancer Society’s lasting impact and unwavering dedication to the fight against cancer.

