Saturday, July 26, 2025
Michigan Border Patrol Agent Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in Connection with Online Chat

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll and of Detectives Robert McNally confirms that Harry Peless, 51, of Newport, Michigan, has been charged in connection with multiple online communications allegedly made with an undercover agent posing as a minor child in New Jersey.

The investigation was launched in September 2024 by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Peless is alleged to have engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer, whom he believed to be a 13-year-old female child. He also allegedly sent the 13-year-old persona explicit videos of himself, and an item of child pornography. Peless is currently a Border Patrol Agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

As a result of the investigation, the defendant was charged in New Jersey on July 25, 2025 with one count of second degree Attempted Sexual Assault; one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Sexual Conduct; one count of third degree Obscenity; and one count of fourth degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Defendant has also been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Michigan with Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material of a Minor. More information on the federal charge can be found here: https://ow.ly/I7RN50WvuCa.

This investigation was conducted by members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Editors note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
