Sherrill Selects University President, Civil Rights Advocate Dale Caldwell as Running Mate

NEW BRUNSWICK — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill has named Dr. Dale Caldwell, a seasoned educator, civic leader, and pastor, as her choice for lieutenant governor in the upcoming November election.

Caldwell, 65, brings a multi-faceted background in education, government, and nonprofit leadership to the Democratic ticket. A lifelong resident of New Brunswick, his extensive public service includes 26 years on the New Brunswick Board of Education and leadership roles with the New Brunswick Housing Authority and the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

Currently serving as president of Centenary University in Hackettstown, Caldwell has also held positions at Fairleigh Dickinson University and led the USTA Eastern Section. He is a published author and an ordained pastor at Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield.

In announcing her choice, Sherrill pointed to Caldwell’s legacy of service, rooted in a family history of civil rights activism. His father, Rev. Gilbert Caldwell, marched in Selma alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Dale has dedicated his life to lifting others — in the classroom, in the pulpit, and in the community,” said Sherrill. “He’s exactly the kind of leader New Jersey needs.”

Caldwell echoed Sherrill’s vision, calling for fresh leadership that rejects complacency. “We won’t be tied to old systems that don’t work,” he said. “Together, we’ll focus on opportunity, equity, and affordability for New Jersey families.”

The campaign is set to hit the ground running this weekend, as Sherrill and Caldwell begin a statewide tour to rally support. They will face Republican Jack Ciattarelli in what is expected to be a closely watched general election.