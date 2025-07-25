Friday, July 25, 2025
Local News

American Legion Post 249 Hosting Tricky Tray on October 10

Tricky Tray Items. File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
1962

PARSIPPANY — American Legion Post 249 will host its highly anticipated Tricky Tray on Thursday, October 10, offering a fun-filled evening packed with exciting prizes and community spirit.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the drawing of prizes beginning promptly at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $20.00, which includes one sheet of Tier 1 tickets. Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance at the Legion (91 North Beverwyck Road) any day between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks or food to enjoy throughout the night. With over 100 prizes up for grabs, this promises to be an exciting event for all.

For more information, call (973) 335-9266.

