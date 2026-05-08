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Unity Bank Partners With Morris County Clerk’s Office To Support Veterans

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Unity Bank in Lake Hiawatha recently partnered with the Morris County Clerk’s Office to provide free on-site Morris County Veteran Identification Cards for local veterans.

The event offered veterans the opportunity to conveniently obtain county-issued identification cards while connecting with local representatives and community members. The program is designed to recognize and support veterans throughout Morris County by providing official identification that may assist with access to various services and discounts.

Unity Bank welcomed veterans to its Parsippany location and thanked them for their service and dedication to the community.

“Partnering with the Morris County Clerk’s Office to provide Veteran ID cards is a small way for us to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. Unity Bank is proud to support our veterans and serve the communities they helped protect,” said Dhaval Bhatt, Area Manager, Unity Bank.

The event reflected an ongoing commitment to honoring veterans and strengthening community partnerships throughout Parsippany and Morris County.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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