Unity Bank Partners With Morris County Clerk’s Office To Support Veterans

PARSIPPANY — Unity Bank in Lake Hiawatha recently partnered with the Morris County Clerk’s Office to provide free on-site Morris County Veteran Identification Cards for local veterans.

The event offered veterans the opportunity to conveniently obtain county-issued identification cards while connecting with local representatives and community members. The program is designed to recognize and support veterans throughout Morris County by providing official identification that may assist with access to various services and discounts.

Unity Bank welcomed veterans to its Parsippany location and thanked them for their service and dedication to the community.

“Partnering with the Morris County Clerk’s Office to provide Veteran ID cards is a small way for us to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. Unity Bank is proud to support our veterans and serve the communities they helped protect,” said Dhaval Bhatt, Area Manager, Unity Bank.

The event reflected an ongoing commitment to honoring veterans and strengthening community partnerships throughout Parsippany and Morris County.