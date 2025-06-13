Smolin Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Parsippany — Smolin proudly announces the grand opening of its new office at 10 Waterview Blvd., marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 11.

Sal Bursese, CPA, Chief Operating Officer, cuts the official ribbon celebrating their move to Parsippany.

Representatives from Morris County, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce graced the event. Special thanks to Commissioners Doug Cabana, Christine Myers, Thomas Mastrangelo, Mayor James Barberio, and Sheriff James Gannon for their warm welcome into the community.

A standout moment of the ceremony was the recognition of John Szczomak, Member of the Firm and newly elected President of the NJCPA. Christine Myers gave him a certificate of honor for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service to the community, joined by Doug Cabana and Thomas Mastrangelo.

Mayor James Barberio addressing the crowd welcoming Smolin to Parsippany.

“Opening our new office in Parsippany marks an exciting milestone for Smolin,” said Sal Bursese, COO and ribbon cutter. “We’re grateful for the community’s warm welcome—this new space allows us to serve our clients better and continue our commitment to excellence.”

Smolin extends heartfelt thanks to our CEO, Paul Fried, and all the valued team members and guests who joined us for this meaningful occasion.

Cocktail hour included live music.

Since 1947, Smolin has dedicated itself to long-lasting client relationships. We provide professional financial and accounting services uniquely designed to meet the needs of every client. Smolin is an Independent BDO Alliance USA member and one of the NJBIZ Top 50 Public Accounting Firms in New Jersey.