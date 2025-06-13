Community Excellence to Be Celebrated at YMCA Annual Dinner

MOUNTAIN LAKES – Lakeland Hills Family YMCA announces the recipients of its annual community and service awards, which will be presented during its Annual Dinner Meeting on Wednesday, June 25, at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes. This cherished event honors outstanding individuals and partners whose dedication, talent, and leadership reflect the YMCA’s mission of strengthening community for all.

This year’s Artist Recognition Award will be presented to Jadyn Rowland and Sophia Ecarma, students from the Design Academy at Morris County Vocational School District, for their exceptional creativity and contributions to visual storytelling supporting community projects.

The prestigious William Kogen Award for Community Service will be presented to three high school graduating seniors for their impactful volunteerism and advocacy:

Albert Ott , Kinnelon High School

, Kinnelon High School Emily Smith , Parsippany High School

, Parsippany High School Hong Jin Cao, Montville Township High School

Recognized for its outstanding collaboration and support, the Morris County Vocational School District will be honored as Community Partner of the Year. In addition, Jennifer Lonsky and Ruben Rosario, educators in the school’s Design Academy, will receive the Outstanding Recognition Award for their sustained partnership and commitment to the arts.

The Richard M. Wilcox Award, the Y’s most prestigious honor, will be awarded to Melissa Muilenburg for her dedicated service to the Y and the local community.

The YMCA’s Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to Packey Butler, whose consistently dedicated service has inspired countless members and staff.

The Y will also recognize its 2025 Employees of the Year, an honor voted on by their peers:

Full-Time Employee of the Year : Sarah Gulbin

: Sarah Gulbin Part-Time Employees of the Year: Matt Elko and Christine Torre

Additionally, the YMCA is proud to honor Mike Turkot, an outstanding swim coach who was recently named Coach of the Year for 9–12-year-olds by NJ Swimming for his exemplary leadership and positive impact on young athletes.

“The individuals and organizations we honor this year embody the spirit of the YMCA,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “Their dedication reflects our core values—caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility—and strengthens the foundation of community well-being.”

For more information or to RSVP, click here.

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities for more than 175 years. By connecting people to their potential, purpose, and each other, the Y empowers everyone to thrive—no matter who they are or where they’re from.