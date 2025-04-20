Sunday, April 20, 2025
Dr. Sohn Joins Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Dr. Sohn, the new orthodontist at Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics in Cedar Knolls, is welcomed to the practice as he begins his transition with guidance from Dr. Kitay.

MORRIS COUNTY—Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce that Dr. Sohn has joined the practice and will take over for Dr. Kitay as the office’s orthodontist. Dr. Kitay will continue to assist with the transition over the next few months to ensure that patient treatment remains uninterrupted.

Dr. Sohn is an accomplished orthodontist passionate about creating healthy, beautiful smiles. With three years of specialized training in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, he brings expertise in diagnosing, preventing, and correcting misaligned teeth and jaws, utilizing traditional braces and Invisalign (transparent aligners).

Dr. Sohn earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Cornell University. After college, he researched rheumatology at the prestigious Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, where he published several abstracts and peer-reviewed studies, some of which were recognized by Nature Reviews Rheumatology.

Continuing his journey in clinical medicine, Dr. Sohn earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with honors in Community Oral Health. He then completed his orthodontic training at Montefiore Medical Center, where he treated complex surgical and craniofacial orthodontic cases across all age groups.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Sohn enjoys spending time with his newborn son and his wife, an orthodontist. Together, they love golf, soccer, and traveling, having visited more than 30 countries worldwide.

“We appreciate the continued confidence and trust our families place in Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics,” the practice shared. “We are excited for Dr. Sohn to begin this new chapter with us, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care.”

Patients with questions regarding the transition are encouraged to contact the office directly.

Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is at 218 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 203, Cedar Knolls. You can reach the office at (973) 585-6756.

