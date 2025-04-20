Sunday, April 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Library Hiring Part-Time Maintenance Supervisor to Support Community Facilities
Local News

Parsippany Library Hiring Part-Time Maintenance Supervisor to Support Community Facilities

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
152
File Photo

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library System is seeking a Part-Time Maintenance Supervisor to join its dedicated team and play a key role in maintaining the library’s welcoming and functional public spaces. The position will support the Main Library and two branch locations in Lake Hiawatha and Mount Tabor.

This new hire will oversee a wide range of building maintenance tasks and improvement projects, including general repairs, coordination of scheduled services, supervision of outside contractors, and filling in during custodial absences. The role is critical to ensuring a clean, safe, and efficient environment for the thousands of residents who rely on library services each year.

“This role is essential to keeping our library spaces running smoothly,” said Nicholas Jackson, Head of Information Services & Facilities Manager. “We’re looking for someone reliable and proactive—someone who takes pride in maintaining public spaces and can work both independently and as part of our team.”

Position Highlights:

  • Part-time role with flexible scheduling
  • Oversight of maintenance across three locations
  • Opportunity to support a mission-driven team that serves over 56,000 residents

Ideal candidates will have prior experience in facility maintenance or a related field, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to coordinate with contractors and library staff effectively.

Interested applicants can view the full job description and apply by visiting:
🔗 parsippanylibrary.org/about/employment
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

About the Parsippany Library System:
Serving a diverse population across three branches, the Parsippany Library is a dynamic and evolving resource for lifelong learning, community programming, and cultural engagement. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, Parsippany Library patrons gain access to over 50 partner libraries across six New Jersey counties. To learn more, visit www.parsippanylibrary.org.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Whippany Chick-fil-A Opens With Familiar Face Behind the Counter
Next article
Dr. Sohn Joins Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »