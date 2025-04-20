Parsippany Library Hiring Part-Time Maintenance Supervisor to Support Community Facilities

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library System is seeking a Part-Time Maintenance Supervisor to join its dedicated team and play a key role in maintaining the library’s welcoming and functional public spaces. The position will support the Main Library and two branch locations in Lake Hiawatha and Mount Tabor.

This new hire will oversee a wide range of building maintenance tasks and improvement projects, including general repairs, coordination of scheduled services, supervision of outside contractors, and filling in during custodial absences. The role is critical to ensuring a clean, safe, and efficient environment for the thousands of residents who rely on library services each year.

“This role is essential to keeping our library spaces running smoothly,” said Nicholas Jackson, Head of Information Services & Facilities Manager. “We’re looking for someone reliable and proactive—someone who takes pride in maintaining public spaces and can work both independently and as part of our team.”

Position Highlights:

Part-time role with flexible scheduling

Oversight of maintenance across three locations

Opportunity to support a mission-driven team that serves over 56,000 residents

Ideal candidates will have prior experience in facility maintenance or a related field, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to coordinate with contractors and library staff effectively.

Interested applicants can view the full job description and apply by visiting:

🔗 parsippanylibrary.org/about/employment

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

About the Parsippany Library System:

Serving a diverse population across three branches, the Parsippany Library is a dynamic and evolving resource for lifelong learning, community programming, and cultural engagement. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, Parsippany Library patrons gain access to over 50 partner libraries across six New Jersey counties. To learn more, visit www.parsippanylibrary.org.