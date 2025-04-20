Community Comes Together for Par-Troy Little League East Opening Day

PARSIPPANY—Cheers echoed across the Par-Troy East Little League Complex on Saturday as families, players, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the official opening of the 2025 Little League season. With more than 315 registered players, this marks the second consecutive year the league has surpassed 300 players since the pandemic, a testament to the enduring spirit of Parsippany’s baseball and softball families.
The morning started with heartfelt words from Par-Troy Little League East President Evan MacPhee, celebrating the players and the incredible volunteer network that brings the season to life. “Everything that makes this league happen—coaching, fundraising, field maintenance, even making tricky tray baskets—is done by volunteers,” said MacPhee. “We don’t just preach being a team. We live it.”
This year’s Opening Day also spotlighted the many improvements made across the complex, including a complete renovation of Orlando Field, enhanced facilities, expanded fundraising events, more in-house clinics, and even a lighthearted but appreciated upgrade—more comfortable toilet paper. These developments result from increased volunteerism and a united community spirit that fuels Par-Troy East’s success.
As attendees turned their attention to centerfield, Major League Softball player Cassidy Devaney delivered a stirring performance of the National Anthem. A highlight of the morning came as the children of the executive board members recited the Little League Pledge, followed by the reading of the Parent and Spectator Pledge, underscoring the league’s commitment to sportsmanship and respect both on and off the field.
The Little League Pledge was written in 1954 by the first president of Little League Baseball, with the support of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to incorporate the elements of sportsmanship and the desire to excel in our youth.
A long list of local leaders and past presidents were in attendance, including:
Mayor Jamie Barberio
Councilman and Par-Troy West President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill
Past Presidents John Bucciarelli, Joe Plescia, and Jeff Levine
Honorary Member Debbie DeLio, for whom a field is named
Honorary Member Mike dePierro
Special recognition was also given to volunteers who work behind the scenes to ensure the league’s success, including Jon Thorn, Gina Scala, and Chris Ramsden, who were commended for their daily dedication in the months leading up to Opening Day.
Following speeches, attendees enjoyed the first ceremonial pitches from Mayor Barberio, Council Vice President Neglia, Councilman Musella, and other honored guests. The day continued with games, food from the concession stand, the always-popular tricky tray, and 50/50 raffles.
“We’d like to thank all our business sponsors, whose generous support helps maintain and improve this complex year after year,” said Par-Troy Little League East President Evan MacPhee. “And most of all, thank you to the players—your energy, effort, and enthusiasm make Par-Troy East a special place to play.”
Several other notable volunteers were recognized for their ongoing dedication to Par-Troy East Little League, including many who no longer have children in the league but continue to give their time and energy. These individuals include Dom Colasuonno, Danilo Noriega, Nick Bronzino, Peter Bonfanti, Mike DiBernard, Brian Cooper, Tony Piserchia for grounds, Jon Maione for coaching, Andrew Piascik and Randy Orlando for training, Kelly Alfano for fundraising, Danielle Jackson for social media, Kevin Regan as chief field umpire, Paul Scala, Eric Hubner, Sandra Talmadge, John Dente, Jeff Levine, Sandy Neglia, Evelyn Ospina, and Roberta Cooper. Special thanks were also extended to those who help keep the concession stand running smoothly: Mike Wiz, Dave Deckert, and Chris Mazzarella. Their commitment is vital in creating a positive and successful environment for all players and families.
As the crowd united in one final chant—“PTE on 3! 1…2…3…PTE!”—The 2025 season was officially underway. Let the games begin!
