Community Comes Together for Par-Troy Little League East Opening Day

PARSIPPANY—Cheers echoed across the Par-Troy East Little League Complex on Saturday as families, players, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the official opening of the 2025 Little League season. With more than 315 registered players, this marks the second consecutive year the league has surpassed 300 players since the pandemic, a testament to the enduring spirit of Parsippany’s baseball and softball families.

The morning started with heartfelt words from Par-Troy Little League East President Evan MacPhee, celebrating the players and the incredible volunteer network that brings the season to life. “Everything that makes this league happen—coaching, fundraising, field maintenance, even making tricky tray baskets—is done by volunteers,” said MacPhee. “We don’t just preach being a team. We live it.”

This year’s Opening Day also spotlighted the many improvements made across the complex, including a complete renovation of Orlando Field, enhanced facilities, expanded fundraising events, more in-house clinics, and even a lighthearted but appreciated upgrade—more comfortable toilet paper. These developments result from increased volunteerism and a united community spirit that fuels Par-Troy East’s success.

As attendees turned their attention to centerfield, Major League Softball player Cassidy Devaney delivered a stirring performance of the National Anthem. A highlight of the morning came as the children of the executive board members recited the Little League Pledge, followed by the reading of the Parent and Spectator Pledge, underscoring the league’s commitment to sportsmanship and respect both on and off the field.

The Little League Pledge was written in 1954 by the first president of Little League Baseball, with the support of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to incorporate the elements of sportsmanship and the desire to excel in our youth.

Major Softball player Cassidy Devaney delivered a stirring performance of the National Anthem.

A long list of local leaders and past presidents were in attendance, including:

Mayor Jamie Barberio

Councilman and Par-Troy West President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill

Past Presidents John Bucciarelli , Joe Plescia , and Jeff Levine

, , and Honorary Member Debbie DeLio , for whom a field is named

, for whom a field is named Honorary Member Mike dePierro

Special recognition was also given to volunteers who work behind the scenes to ensure the league’s success, including Jon Thorn, Gina Scala, and Chris Ramsden, who were commended for their daily dedication in the months leading up to Opening Day.

Following speeches, attendees enjoyed the first ceremonial pitches from Mayor Barberio, Council Vice President Neglia, Councilman Musella, and other honored guests. The day continued with games, food from the concession stand, the always-popular tricky tray, and 50/50 raffles.

“We’d like to thank all our business sponsors, whose generous support helps maintain and improve this complex year after year,” said Par-Troy Little League East President Evan MacPhee. “And most of all, thank you to the players—your energy, effort, and enthusiasm make Par-Troy East a special place to play.”



Several other notable volunteers were recognized for their ongoing dedication to Par-Troy East Little League, including many who no longer have children in the league but continue to give their time and energy. These individuals include Dom Colasuonno, Danilo Noriega, Nick Bronzino, Peter Bonfanti, Mike DiBernard, Brian Cooper, Tony Piserchia for grounds, Jon Maione for coaching, Andrew Piascik and Randy Orlando for training, Kelly Alfano for fundraising, Danielle Jackson for social media, Kevin Regan as chief field umpire, Paul Scala, Eric Hubner, Sandra Talmadge, John Dente, Jeff Levine, Sandy Neglia, Evelyn Ospina, and Roberta Cooper. Special thanks were also extended to those who help keep the concession stand running smoothly: Mike Wiz, Dave Deckert, and Chris Mazzarella. Their commitment is vital in creating a positive and successful environment for all players and families.

Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro was honored by Par-Troy East Little League Past President Jeff Levine and Current President Evan McPhee for his unwavering support of the league over the past 46 years. Known for his dedication both on and off the field, dePierro always made sure to treat his team to pizza or ice cream at the end of each season — win or lose — exemplifying the true spirit of sportsmanship and community.

As the crowd united in one final chant—“PTE on 3! 1…2…3…PTE!”—The 2025 season was officially underway. Let the games begin!

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia stands proudly with the team he sponsored, showing his continued support for youth sports and community involvement at Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day.

Councilman Justin Musella stands alongside the team he proudly sponsored, celebrating the spirit of community and youth development at Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day.

The PAL Panthers gear up for a great season as they join the excitement of Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day, proudly representing teamwork, dedication, and Panther pride on the field.

Team members sponsored by Green Hills Pharmacy gather on the field during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day, showcasing the strong support of local businesses that help make each season possible.

Sponsored by Parsippany’s Blue Collar Workers, this team took the field on Opening Day with pride and community spirit, representing the hardworking men and women who help keep Parsippany running strong.

Players from the Minors Baseball team sponsored by Nick Aemisegeo & Sons Landscaping gather on the field during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day, proudly representing the support of local businesses that help make each season possible.

Par-Troy Little League East President Evan MacPhee and the children of the executive board members proudly recite the Little League Pledge, followed by the Parent and Spectator Pledge, highlighting Par-Troy East’s dedication to sportsmanship, teamwork, and respect both on and off the field.

Mayor James Barberio delivered welcoming remarks during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day ceremony, praising the volunteers, families, and young athletes who make the league a cornerstone of the Parsippany community.

Honorary Member Debbie DeLio, for whom a field is named, with her husband, Dan.

Physiopros Performance Rehab was one of the many generous sponsors supporting Opening Day at Par-Troy East Little League, helping make the 2025 season a success for all players and families.

Mayor James Barberio throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day, officially kicking off the new season.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia joins in the festivities, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day celebration.

Councilman Justin Musella participated in the Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day by throwing out one of the first ceremonial pitches. A strong supporter of youth programs and community engagement, Musella joined fellow township officials, league volunteers, and families to celebrate the new season’s start.

Honorary Member Debbie DeLio, for whom one of Par-Troy East’s fields is named, was recognized during the 2025 Opening Day festivities and proudly threw out a ceremonial first pitch to celebrate her enduring legacy and dedication to the league.

Honorary Member and longtime supporter Mike dePierro took to the mound to throw out a ceremonial first pitch during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day, honoring his decades of commitment to the youth and families of Parsippany.

Past President Joe Plescia returned to the field to throw out a ceremonial first pitch during Par-Troy East Little League’s 2025 Opening Day, celebrating his lasting contributions and continued support of the league he helped shape.