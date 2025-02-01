New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Escaped Inmate

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Nicholas Voutsas escaped from a New Jersey Department of Health medical transport van that was en route to University Hospital in Newark, Essex County. As a result, the initial investigating agency, the New Jersey Human Services Police Department, charged Nicholas Voustas with escape.

He was last seen in the area of University Hospital, near South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark, Essex County. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a burgundy or maroon winter coat.

Voutsas is a Tier 2 registered sex offender. He is a 25-year-old Caucasian male, approximately 6’0” tall and weighing approximately 260 lbs.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Nicholas Voutsas is urged to contact the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline at 1-800-437-7839 or email Fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.