Tractor-Trailer Overturns on I-287 Exit Ramp, Driver Injured

PARSIPPANY — A tractor-trailer driver was injured after his vehicle overturned on an Interstate 287 exit ramp in Morris County on Friday night, January 31, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Charles Marchan.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on the southbound Exit 40A (Parsippany Road) of Interstate 287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Marchan said a preliminary investigation determined that the tractor-trailer was navigating the exit ramp when it lost directional control and overturned.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were available.