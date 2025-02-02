Monday, February 3, 2025
Tractor-Trailer Overturns on I-287 Exit Ramp, Driver Injured

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Driver Injured After Tractor-Trailer Overturns on Parsippany Exit Ramp

PARSIPPANY — A tractor-trailer driver was injured after his vehicle overturned on an Interstate 287 exit ramp in Morris County on Friday night, January 31, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Charles Marchan.

Police Investigate Overturned Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-287 in Parsippany

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on the southbound Exit 40A (Parsippany Road) of Interstate 287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Marchan said a preliminary investigation determined that the tractor-trailer was navigating the exit ramp when it lost directional control and overturned.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were available.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
